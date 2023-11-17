List of things to do this weekend: Music, art, food and fun!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The weather is cooling down and the festivities are ramping up. There are several events happening around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this weekend and Michaela Romero gives us a look at some fun things you can do with this weekend’s round-up.

Oyster Roast for a Reason:

If you enjoy live music and fresh Georgia-grown oysters, you’ll want to head to Skidaway Island for the annual Oyster Roast for a Reason.

It is a fundraising event hosted by the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant with a goal to raise funds to support environmental education experiences at the UGA aquarium. Organizers say this event is the perfect way to give back to the community, all while having a good time.

The event starts at 1 and goes until 4.

To learn more click here.

Tybee Tour De Art:

Also on Saturday, if you are looking for something a little artsy, head down to Tybee Island for their seasonal art market.

It’s called Tybee Tour De Art. Over 50 local artists will have their work displayed at local businesses in the community.

It will run from 12 to 5 pm and here is a look at some of the places you can expect to see some art.

Huc-a-poos

Inferno

Tybean Art & Coffee Bar

The Tybee Art Gallery

The Shoppes at 1207

Zunzi

Chamacos

Irritable Pelican Gallery

Sea Wolf

To learn more click here.

Pluff Mud Music Festival:

Switching gears to South Carolina, there’s a lot going on in the Lowcountry. If you are in Bluffton, you might want to bring your dancing shoes for the Pluff Mud Music Festival. There will be 6 hours of live entertainment and food.

It starts at 1 pm and will continue until 7 pm at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park. Organizers encourage festival goers to bring lawn chairs.

Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade:

Last but not least, over on Hilton Head Island, the night sky will be lit up by lanterns for the Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade.

Lineup for the parade will begin at 5 pm at the Alder Lane Beach Access and the parade will step off at 5:45, right after sunset. Event organizers say this free event is something they look forward to each year.

More events:

