Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

List of things to do this weekend: Music, art, food and fun!

Plant Riverside
Plant Riverside(WTOC)
By Michaela Romero
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The weather is cooling down and the festivities are ramping up. There are several events happening around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this weekend and Michaela Romero gives us a look at some fun things you can do with this weekend’s round-up.

Oyster Roast for a Reason:

If you enjoy live music and fresh Georgia-grown oysters, you’ll want to head to Skidaway Island for the annual Oyster Roast for a Reason.

It is a fundraising event hosted by the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant with a goal to raise funds to support environmental education experiences at the UGA aquarium. Organizers say this event is the perfect way to give back to the community, all while having a good time.

The event starts at 1 and goes until 4.

To learn more click here.

Tybee Tour De Art:

Also on Saturday, if you are looking for something a little artsy, head down to Tybee Island for their seasonal art market.

It’s called Tybee Tour De Art. Over 50 local artists will have their work displayed at local businesses in the community.

It will run from 12 to 5 pm and here is a look at some of the places you can expect to see some art.

Here is a list of places you can expect to see some art:

Huc-a-poos

Inferno

Tybean Art & Coffee Bar

The Tybee Art Gallery

The Shoppes at 1207

Zunzi

Chamacos

Irritable Pelican Gallery

Sea Wolf

To learn more click here.

Pluff Mud Music Festival:

Switching gears to South Carolina, there’s a lot going on in the Lowcountry. If you are in Bluffton, you might want to bring your dancing shoes for the Pluff Mud Music Festival. There will be 6 hours of live entertainment and food.

It starts at 1 pm and will continue until 7 pm at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park. Organizers encourage festival goers to bring lawn chairs.

Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade:

Last but not least, over on Hilton Head Island, the night sky will be lit up by lanterns for the Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade.

Lineup for the parade will begin at 5 pm at the Alder Lane Beach Access and the parade will step off at 5:45, right after sunset. Event organizers say this free event is something they look forward to each year.

More events:

-Savannah Christmas Market

-Plant Riverside District Festival of Trees

- List of holiday events in our area

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Stewart
Family of four found dead on Fort Stewart
Timothy Herndon
Hilton Head man with hidden room convicted of sexually abusing young neighbors
Explaining the new literacy instructional method coming to Savannah-Chatham schools
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings
Rolando Millan
Jury reaches verdict in 2021 Bulloch County triple murder trial

Latest News

WTOC holds annual Day of Giving
Savannah Music Festival announces 2024 festival dates, performers
Savannah Christmas Market now open at Plant Riverside District
Savannah Christmas Market now open at Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside District’s Festival of Trees now on display
Plant Riverside District’s Festival of Trees now on display