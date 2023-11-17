Mercer University receives $15,000 to improve farmer’s access to mental health care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local medical school is working to improve farmer’s access to mental health care.

Doctors at the Mercer University School of Medicine received $15,000 to form student care teams aimed at addressing mental health issues for farm workers.

Students will screen potential patients and connect them virtually with care providers.

Project leaders say the goal is to overcome telehealth access barriers for rural communities and farm workers.

“It’s a really, particularly for farm workers, it’s a hard, labor-intensive job being isolated from family, far away from home, and so they often put all of their health needs to the side, and this can create a mental health crisis,” said Dr. Kimberly Roth with Mercer University School of Medicine.

Mercer University hopes to hold a pop-up screening at a Toombs County farm next year.

