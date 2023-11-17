Sky Cams
Namesake of McIntosh County honored at grave marking ceremony

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lieutenant Colonel John McIntosh, whose family is the namesake of McIntosh County, was honored at his grave marking ceremony.

The gathering at the Mallow Cemetery remembered and honored Lieutenant Colonel John McIntosh.

He served in the American Revolution and the War of 1812.

He’s best known for his famous words, “come and take it,” while defending Fort Morris from British forces.

“It was a rallying cry when that was heard all throughout America with American soldiers and patriots. And it gave them that feisty, ok, let’s go get them,” said Billy McIntosh.

Billy McIntosh is the Lieutenant Colonel’s fifth great grandson. He says this isn’t the first place John was buried.

He was first laid to rest with his family along the Sapelo River.

“Colonel John, back then, was just in a wooden coffin. Well, it fell into Sapelo River,” said Billy McIntosh.

He was then buried a second time, which didn’t last long either.

“10 years later, guess what, he rolled into the marsh again.”

Billy says to finally be able to honor his relative after all these years means a lot.

“Now, we’re going to have a beautiful marker for him, and I guarantee you he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.”

He says the turnout at this ceremony was incredible to see.

“The history, if it falls behind, it could be gone forever, you know, so this sort of keeps it alive.”

And gives Lieutenant Colonel John the send off Billy always hoped for.

“We wanted to make sure when he went, he was going to have a good time going.”

