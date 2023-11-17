SCAD students design artwork for new water towers near Hyundai mega site

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You may notice something new in the coming months if you’re driving on I-16 by the Hyundai mega site.

On Friday, Hyundai unveiled its updated designs for the company’s new water towers.

Several students at Savannah College of Art & Design were awarded for their efforts helping create the artwork for the towers.

“We put a lot of thought into the award. We really wanted it to be special and something that they could look at and remind themselves from ten, twenty, thirty years from now,” HMGMA Head of Communications, Joe LaMuraglia, said.

SCAD students get to work with Hyundai and other Fortune 500 companies through the program SCAD-Pro.

