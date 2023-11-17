SCCPSS holds community meeting for parents to review textbooks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System works to improve literacy rates, parents are getting a chance to weigh in on school textbook for grades K through 12.

Thursday night was a parent-community review meeting, where people can give input on the different textbook options available for each grade.

This one was focused on books for English-Language Arts.

The district’s director for elementary curriculum and instruction says events like these can help give students a voice in getting the tools they need to succeed.

“Probably one of the biggest questions is parents not necessarily knowing what to look for in selecting a textbook. That may not be their area of expertise so it’s part of a reason why it’s a little bit of a drop in so that you can come. Maybe take the perspective of you have a 1st grade student or you have a 9th grade student and let us show you the materials. You can ask questions and look for things that maybe are important to you and your family as far as where your child is versus someone else might have something different.”

