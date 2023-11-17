Sky Cams
WTOC holds annual Day of Giving

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of our WTOC crew spent the day at Kroger on Mall Boulevard for WTOC’s annual Day of Giving meeting up with people who brought food donations that benefit America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Thursday’s rain didn’t scare away people making donations as they continued throughout the day to stop by and drop off their donations.

WTOC partnered with America’s 2nd Harvest of Coastal Georgia for canned goods and candid moments.

Second Harvest serves 21 counties across Georgia and provides food to the food banks just in time for the holidays.

“People eat all year long but it’s especially important now when we remember that food is an important issue,” said executive director Mary Jane Crouch.

WTOC wasn’t the only familiar face out at the event - Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher joined in donating two turkeys.

“Unfortunately those are people who need things that don’t have everything that you and I have,” said Sheriff Wilcher

Starting at 9 a.m., donations filtered in until it was ready to pack up at 7 p.m.

America’s Second Harvest has taken the donations and will be announcing the amount of food we collected thanks to your generosity on Friday.

If didn’t make it out, you can always donate to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia on their website.

