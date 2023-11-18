Sky Cams
10-year-old girl in hospital after being hit by car in Statesboro

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A 10-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a car in Statesboro.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened at 11:30 Saturday morning on State Route 24 near the US-301 bypass.

GSP says the driver of a Ford Ranger was driving west on GA-24 when the girl, who was walking along the road with her mother, darted into the road.

The driver was unable to move out of the way and hit the girl.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Savannah via medical helicopter with serious injuries.

GSP says they do not anticipate any charges but the crash remains under investigation.

