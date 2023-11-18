Central Missionary Baptist Church holds food and clothing giveaway

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The giving spirit was shown off across the Coastal Empire Saturday, including over in Thunderbolt at Central Missionary Baptist Church.

They held a food and clothing giveaway there Saturday morning, as community members were able to pick up Thanksgiving items from non-perishables to turkeys.

One woman was brought to tears as she let the pastor know this giveaway made her holiday possible. The pastor says moments like that are why these kinds of events matter so much.

“She had bought some things for Thanksgiving, but she couldn’t afford a turkey. Turkeys are expensive, hams are expensive and so it’s just a blessing to be able to complete her meal... complete her, because many times people have families and their trying to figure out how am I going to feed my family well through this process we are able to assist and that’s what we’re supposed to be about,” said Pastor Timothy Sheppard, Central Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor Sheppard and Central Missionary were able to give away those turkeys in large part thanks to their sister church First Tabernacle.

