Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’ll look for temperatures to cool in the lower 60s through midnight. During the overnight, we should have another cold front push through the area.

This could lead to a few isolated showers around the Georgia-South Carolina border around daybreak. During that time, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 50s, with upper 50s around the coast.

It’ll be another beautiful day around the coastal empire with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to lower 70s for most. During the latter half of the day, I’ll look for another chance to see some scattered showers in our inland areas.

These should stick around through sunset in the evening hours. Be sure to take full advantage of tomorrow’s weather, because rain chances come back going into the holiday week.

Throughout Monday, I’ll look for scattered shower chances throughout most of the day, especially in our northern areas as high temps stay in the lower 70s. Tuesday should have warmer temps in the mid-70s, but we’ll also look for more scattered shower chances.

Then from overnight Tuesday and throughout Wednesday, I’ll look for scattered showers and a few pop-up storm chances. Right now, the chances of severe weather still remain lower, but it’s something we’ll have to monitor throughout the week.

Regardless, I’m still going to be looking for breezy winds with gusts up to 25 and wet driving conditions for the biggest travel day of the week. By Thursday, this system will have passed through leaving clearing skies and continue to track breezy winds as high only warm into the lower 60s.

This should lead to more seasonal temps and lower chances of rain throughout the following weekend.

