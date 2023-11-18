The End Zone: High school football playoff scores
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football playoff scores across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Friday, Nov. 17:
- LaGrange 7 at Benedictine 31
- Thomasville 0 at Calvary Day 49
- Pelham 8 at Bryan County 34
- George Walton 0 at Bulloch Academy 35
- Andrew Jackson 21 at Hampton County 37
- Portal 12 at Telfair County 14
- Statesboro 7 at Harris County 42
- Memorial Day 8 at RTCA 49
- Thomson 31 at Toombs County 41
- Jenkins 28 at Dutchtown 27
- Pinewood Christian 68 at Brookwood 61
- Appling County 14 at Cook 24
- Savannah Christian 33 at Morgan County 10
- Tiftarea 19 at John Milledge 48
- ECI 34 at Early County 43
Saturday, Nov. 18:
- Williamsburg Academy at Bethesda Academy
- Lee Academy at Patrick Henry
- Hilton Head Christian at Wilson Hall
