The End Zone: High school football playoff scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football playoff scores across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Friday, Nov. 17:

LaGrange 7 at Benedictine 31

Thomasville 0 at Calvary Day 49

Pelham 8 at Bryan County 34

George Walton 0 at Bulloch Academy 35

Andrew Jackson 21 at Hampton County 37

Portal 12 at Telfair County 14

Statesboro 7 at Harris County 42

Memorial Day 8 at RTCA 49

Thomson 31 at Toombs County 41

Jenkins 28 at Dutchtown 27

Pinewood Christian 68 at Brookwood 61

Appling County 14 at Cook 24

Savannah Christian 33 at Morgan County 10

Tiftarea 19 at John Milledge 48

ECI 34 at Early County 43

Saturday, Nov. 18:

Williamsburg Academy at Bethesda Academy

Lee Academy at Patrick Henry

Hilton Head Christian at Wilson Hall

