The End Zone: High school football playoff scores

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football playoff scores across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Friday, Nov. 17:

  • LaGrange 7 at Benedictine 31
  • Thomasville 0 at Calvary Day 49
  • Pelham 8 at Bryan County 34
  • George Walton 0 at Bulloch Academy 35
  • Andrew Jackson 21 at Hampton County 37
  • Portal 12 at Telfair County 14
  • Statesboro 7 at Harris County 42
  • Memorial Day 8 at RTCA 49
  • Thomson 31 at Toombs County 41
  • Jenkins 28 at Dutchtown 27
  • Pinewood Christian 68 at Brookwood 61
  • Appling County 14 at Cook 24
  • Savannah Christian 33 at Morgan County 10
  • Tiftarea 19 at John Milledge 48
  • ECI 34 at Early County 43

Saturday, Nov. 18:

  • Williamsburg Academy at Bethesda Academy
  • Lee Academy at Patrick Henry
  • Hilton Head Christian at Wilson Hall

