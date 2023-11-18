Savannah District Joint Council of Affairs hosts Thanksgiving community dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving community meal was held next to Forsyth Park Saturday.

All community members were welcomed in as the Savannah District Joint Council of Affairs brought back this annual tradition for the first time since the pandemic began.

Folks were able to sit down and enjoy the free meal before being given care packages on the way out. The board director says with events like this, the organization is able to build back toward their goal of helping others.

“We’re finally able to do some things giving back to the community, community service projects getting back to doing the things that we used to do. It’s important to do that because if we don’t meet the needs of the people then the people don’t have anyone to go to,” said Brandon Williams, the board director for Savannah District IFAAM.

He says they received countless donations to make Saturday’s community meal possible.

