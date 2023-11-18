Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law facing human trafficking charges, Florida State Attorney says

Jimmie Gardner
Jimmie Gardner(Florida State Attorney)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fl. (Atlanta News First) - The brother-in-law of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is in jail tonight in Florida facing “serious” human trafficking charges, according to the Florida State Attorney.

According to a press release, Jimmie Gardner was arrested this morning after a 16-year-old called police claiming that Gardner had “committed sex acts on her.” She said Gardner choked her when she refused to have sex with him.

Gardner is also the husband of Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia.

He was wrongfully convicted for the 1987 sexual assault of two women in West Virginia and served 27 years before exonerated in 2016.

Gardner is in Hillsborough County jail with no bond. He is charged with human trafficking, lewd and lascivious touching of certain minors and battery, according to the state’s attorney.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Stewart
Family of four killed at Fort Stewart identified, early investigation indicates a ‘domestic’ incident
Burglary suspect arrested after standoff on E. 40th Street
Timothy Herndon
Hilton Head man with hidden room convicted of sexually abusing young neighbors
Hogg Hammock
Hog Hammock community listed on most endangered historic places list
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Alex Murdaugh pleading guilty to some state financial charges as part of plea deal

Latest News

10-year-old girl in hospital after being hit by car in Statesboro
Bulloch Co. residents express concerns about ongoing growth
THE News at 11
Bulloch Co. residents express concerns about ongoing growth
Lieutenant Colonel John McIntosh
Namesake of McIntosh County honored at grave marking ceremony