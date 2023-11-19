Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Stewart
Family of four killed at Fort Stewart identified, early investigation indicates a ‘domestic’ incident
Burglary suspect arrested after standoff on E. 40th Street
10-year-old girl in hospital after being hit by car in Statesboro
Timothy Herndon
Hilton Head man with hidden room convicted of sexually abusing young neighbors
Hogg Hammock
Hog Hammock community listed on most endangered historic places list

Latest News

Combat Boots to the Boardroom holds annual gala
Combat Boots to the Boardroom holds annual gala to raise awareness for veterans with PTSD
THE News at 11 Saturday
Combat Boots to the Boardroom holds annual gala to raise awareness for veterans with PTSD
Police lights
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to gunshot victim in Burton
House fire in the Heritage at New Riverside subdivision
Bluffton Township Fire District investigating cause of house fire