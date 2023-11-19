Sky Cams
One dead, two injured in Saturday shootings

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead and two are injured after separate shootings in Beaufort County Saturday.

The first shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saint Helena Island. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired from a car driving on Ball Park Road. When deputies arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the victims - a 36-year-old man - died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Deputies are also investigating a separate shooting in Burton. They were called to the Forest Fields subdivision around 9:20 p.m. for reports of gunfire. The sheriff’s office says someone shot at a house on Thoroughbred Circle from the roadway. When they arrived, deputies found a 15-year-old girl in the house with a gunshot wound to her leg. They say several others were inside the home at the time and were not injured.

If you have information about either incident, call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-7777, or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

