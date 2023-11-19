Sky Cams
Paying tribute: The Carter Center launches tribute website for Rosalynn Carter

Rosalynn Carter's passing was announced Sunday.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - To honor the former first lady’s legacy, The Carter Center has set up a special website where you can pay tribute to Rosalynn Carter.

On the website, you can explore the life and achievements of the former first lady. You can also read her detailed biography, and contribute to a condolence book.

Click here to visit the website and pay your tribute to Carter.

