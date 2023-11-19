Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Christmas Market returns for another year.

While it’s a time for the community to come and enjoy the holiday season, it means something special for vendors and small businesses.

They line up along the water near the Plant Riverside District to share their products. Jeremy Bauer is vending at the market for the first time this year, he says it feels good to know that people can see the face behind his brand.

“The passer byers that I see, like they come by and they try something that they didn’t anticipate stopping to try, you know... When you meet the person that makes the product, you get to see that that passion is in them and it really amplifies that I can tell people like, this is made with love,” said Bauer.

The Christmas Market will continue until January 1st, so you have plenty of time to come out and see what vendors have to offer this year. There’s food, live performances and something for the entire family.

