Christmas Made in the South hosts final day at Savannah Convention Center

By Jasmine Butler
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas Made in the South completed its final day here in Savannah Sunday.

Vendors filled with arts and crafts gathered all weekend in the Savannah Convention Center to make holiday shopping unique and festive. One vendor returned for her third year, and she says the support received here lasts year round.

“I have customers that’ll come back to my booth and say ‘Oh Aunt Kay, how’s it going? You know last year I got paper towels from you and this year I’m looking to expand kind of what I’m doing with my reuseable stuff.’ So, it really is a great platform for us that helps us carry out through the year because they reorder form me here and seeing us,” said Diana Naber, the owner of Kay’s Got You Covered.

This weekend concluded their 34th annual weekend in Savannah and vendors like Diana hope to return next holiday season.

