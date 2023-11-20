Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

WTOC First Alert Weather
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 50s, with upper 50s around the coast. I’ll look for scattered shower chances and mostly cloudy skies throughout most of the day, especially in our northern areas as high temps stay in the lower 70s.

Tuesday should have warmer temps in the mid-70s, but we’ll also look for more scattered shower chances. Then from overnight Tuesday and throughout Wednesday, I’ll look for scattered showers and a few pop-up storm chances.

Right now, the chances of severe weather still remain lower, but it’s something we’ll have to monitor throughout the week. Regardless, I’m still going to be looking for breezy winds with gusts up to 25 and wet driving conditions for the biggest travel day of the week.

By Thursday, this system will have passed through partly cloudy skies and cooler temps with highs only warm into the lower 60s. This should lead to more seasonal temps and lower chances of rain throughout the following weekend.

However, I’m still tracking the chance for another system to come out of the northern gulf that could aid in the scattered rain chances on Friday. Then we should dry out over the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old girl in hospital after being hit by car in Statesboro
One dead, two injured in Saturday shootings
Fort Stewart
Family of four killed at Fort Stewart identified, early investigation indicates a ‘domestic’ incident
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
House fire in the Heritage at New Riverside subdivision
Bluffton Township Fire District investigating cause of house fire

Latest News

THE News at 7 Saturday
Dylan's Saturday Night Forecast
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
THE News at 4
Dave's 4pm Forecast