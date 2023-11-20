Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 50s, with upper 50s around the coast. I’ll look for scattered shower chances and mostly cloudy skies throughout most of the day, especially in our northern areas as high temps stay in the lower 70s.

Tuesday should have warmer temps in the mid-70s, but we’ll also look for more scattered shower chances. Then from overnight Tuesday and throughout Wednesday, I’ll look for scattered showers and a few pop-up storm chances.

Right now, the chances of severe weather still remain lower, but it’s something we’ll have to monitor throughout the week. Regardless, I’m still going to be looking for breezy winds with gusts up to 25 and wet driving conditions for the biggest travel day of the week.

By Thursday, this system will have passed through partly cloudy skies and cooler temps with highs only warm into the lower 60s. This should lead to more seasonal temps and lower chances of rain throughout the following weekend.

However, I’m still tracking the chance for another system to come out of the northern gulf that could aid in the scattered rain chances on Friday. Then we should dry out over the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.