Guyton man killed in crash on Hwy 30

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a crash just after noon on Monday.

Deputies say Matthew Bargeron, of Guyton, was driving west on Highway 30 when he hit the back of a commercial vehicle waiting to make a left turn.

Bergeron was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is under investigation.

