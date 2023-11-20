Guyton man killed in crash on Hwy 30
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a crash just after noon on Monday.
Deputies say Matthew Bargeron, of Guyton, was driving west on Highway 30 when he hit the back of a commercial vehicle waiting to make a left turn.
Bergeron was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.