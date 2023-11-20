Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Guyton man killed in crash on Hwy 30

(Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a crash just after noon on Monday.

Deputies say Matthew Bargeron, of Guyton, was driving west on Highway 30 when he hit the back of a commercial vehicle waiting to make a left turn.

Bergeron was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in Saturday shootings
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
10-year-old girl in hospital after being hit by car in Statesboro
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Fire at business blocked lanes of Hwy 301 for hours
THE News at 4:30
Speaking with travelers as holiday travel period begins
Burton Fire District urging drivers to pay attention after amount of wrecks on parkways
Burton Fire District urging drivers to pay attention after amount of wrecks on parkways