‘The holiday spirit is alive:’ Pooler holds annual Christmas tree lighting

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Pooler got a little bit brighter Sunday night after the annual Christmas tree lighting.

Everyone at the tree lighting says they could feel the holiday spirit all around them.

”We really pride ourselves on our community, and our family, as we call it, so seeing everyone from newborns all the way up to adults of every age is wonderful,” said Lindsey Heintzman, public information officer for the Pooler Police Department.

Which is what organizers say this event is all about.

“When the community has any kind of function, we want to make sure that we reach as many people as possible to bring a sense of togetherness for the community,” said Tiffany DuBose, event coordinator.

And although some may say it’s a little early for a Christmas tree lighting, organizers beg to differ.

“We want to make sure that the light’s are on so everybody is starting to fill themselves with the Christmas spirit,” said Dubose.

Which is exactly what community members felt.

“I mean definitely the holiday spirit is alive here in Pooler,” said Tafy Laplanche, who lives in Pooler.

WTOC’s very own Jamie Ertle was there to countdown to the lighting of the tree and although this night was a big celebration, city officials are hoping community members will continue coming out to the tree throughout this holiday season.

“It is for all of Pooler to come look at, enjoy, if you’re having a rough day, you’re having a bad moment, or just want a little bit of Christmas spirit, just come by and look at it and just take it all in and enjoy the spirit of Christmas,” said Heintzman.

And the holiday spirit doesn’t end here. Throughout the month of December, Santa’s going to be making some special visits to a few neighborhoods throughout the city of Pooler on a fire truck.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.