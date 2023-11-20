Our rain chance goes up before Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads are dry this morning as we start out Thanksgiving week.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s but will climb to the lower 70s this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s, a few degrees above average. Most of us will remain dry today, but a slight chance for an isolated shower or two will be around this afternoon into this evening, mainly near the coast.

A coastal shower or two will be possible Tuesday morning with lows in the lower 60s. This will be a warmer day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A front approaches from the west late Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours. This presents our next best chance of rain. There is a low-end risk for some lightning and breezy conditions as well, especially for our western communities. The chance for storms decreases after sunset but showers continue to push through.

Showers linger overnight into early Wednesday morning. Roads could be damp during this time if you are heading out of time around this time. Highs will be cooler during the day on Wednesday with highs closer to 70 degrees.

Cooler weather arrives on Thanksgiving with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. We could see some rain move back in late Thursday into Friday morning but will have to fine-tune this part of the forecast.

Temperatures hold in the mid 60s for highs this coming weekend!

Tropical update:

There’s a 10% chance for development in the Caribbean, but this system will drift west and not impact our area.

In the Atlantic, there is a 20% chance of development assigned to a non-tropical low, this system will remain over open water.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

