Remembering Rosalynn: Community remembers impact of former First Lady

PLAINS, Ga. (WTOC) - Just a day after the passing of the former First Lady, many are taking time to share the ways she and what she has created has impacted their lives and will continue to for years to come.

One of those things she created is the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. Needless to say, they too are mourning the loss of their founder, leader and friend today.

Rosalynn Carter created the institute after she herself witnessed the stress being a caregiver can have on someone when her father was diagnosed with cancer when she was only 12.

In the years since, she has made supporting those caregivers a priority in life. Not just putting her name on it but as the current CEO Dr. Jennifer Olsen said, putting her heart in it. “I took this job when she was 91. Not many people have a 91-year-old boss and if they do they think, ‘oh they’re not going to engage.’ Every week I talked to Mrs. Carter on Thursdays. She’d ask me what we were doing, how we work making progress. She often said, ‘I don’t consider what I do work I consider it service.’ So, the idea of retirement wasn’t on her short list,” Dr. Olsen said.

Those who did and didn’t know her said that she truly lead a life of service and one that will surely not be forgotten.

