Speaking with travelers as holiday travel period begins

By Ethan Stamm
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many have already started traveling for the holidays.

“The days are shorter. You’re traveling more at night, unless you get a really early start,” driver Andrew Perry said.

Days away from Thanksgiving, people are already hitting the road to beat the holiday rush.

“Getting out there early to avoid the rush. I’m retired and my mom’s retired, so why not go early?” traveler Sharon Dick said.

Some travelers aren’t taking any chances.

“We’re trying to beat the traffic because the holiday rush is going to be coming down, and it’ll just get worse as the week progresses,” traveler Avery Krantz said.

For some, it’s less about the traffic and more about the stops along the way.

“The rest areas have been great. Just enjoying seeing all the other peoples’ animals out and just talking to people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

