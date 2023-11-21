1 dead, others injured after vehicles hydroplane on I-16

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and several others injured after multiple vehicles hydroplaned on Interstate 16, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said two cars hydroplaned and ran off the interstate just after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-16 Eastbound. The sheriff’s office said the two cars did not hit each other, but ended up in a ditch.

The driver of one car had minor injuries.

A second vehicle, an SUV, had five people inside. A Claxton woman, 33-year-old Devonee Lanier, died at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital.

Deputies say everyone in both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

