18-year-old found dead in car after officers respond to shots-fired call

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department said officers found an 18-year-old dead inside a car.

That’s after they responded to a shots-fired call at the Forest Park Apartments on Battery Creek Road just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

They say they found the victim shortly after arriving on scene. No other details have been released at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call police.

