Air samples collected near Ebenezer Road after spill don’t detect threat to human health, according to state agency

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Air samples collected after a spill at the DRT America Facility off Ebenezer Road have not detected levels that pose a risk to health.

According to the Georgia Department Natural Resources – Environmental Protection Division, the samples analyzed did not detect a concentration exceeding thresholds that would pose a threat to people’s health.

The organization said it is still collecting air samples.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, on Sunday, Sept. 24, there was a spill of about 500 gallons of pretreated sulfate turpentine at the DRT America Facility.

Neighbors reported the strong order and concerns over any potential health risks.

