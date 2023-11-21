Sky Cams
Air samples collected near Ebenezer Road after spill don’t detect threat to human health, according to state agency

DRT America off Ebenezer Road in Effingham County, Ga.
DRT America off Ebenezer Road in Effingham County, Ga.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Air samples collected after a spill at the DRT America Facility off Ebenezer Road have not detected levels that pose a risk to health.

According to the Georgia Department Natural Resources – Environmental Protection Division, the samples analyzed did not detect a concentration exceeding thresholds that would pose a threat to people’s health.

The organization said it is still collecting air samples.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, on Sunday, Sept. 24, there was a spill of about 500 gallons of pretreated sulfate turpentine at the DRT America Facility.

Neighbors reported the strong order and concerns over any potential health risks.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> Officials track reported illnesses after spill at plant off Ebenezer Road

