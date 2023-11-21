Chatham Area Transit expanding services to Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will be expanding its services to Port Wentworth.

The public transit service’s board met Tuesday to approve the plan. CAT officials say this expansion has been in the works for a while.

This plan will expand CAT’s Three-B route, including stops along Highway 21, Old Port Wentworth and the International Trade Center.

“It’ll be fixed route service that’ll help get people in Port Wentworth to the places that they need and want to go,” CAT Executive Director/CEO Faye DiMassimo said.

DiMassimo said lots of planning has gone into this, making sure the expansion will meet the needs of those living in the area.

“Lots of meetings with the city, meetings with the community, having our skilled professional operators go out and look and test routes,” DiMassimo said.

She said the operational cost for this service expansion will be about $450,000 annually. She said the City of Port Wentworth will cover $400,000 of that and the rest will come from transit taxes.

When creating this plan, DiMassimo said it was important that CAT thought of the community’s future needs as well.

“Looking at where growth is occurring and determining how will we designing routes to best meet the growth that is occurring, as well as the existing demand that’s there,” she said.

This expansion is set to begin in March and CAT leaders say they’re looking forward to using this as a template for future expansions.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.