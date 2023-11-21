Damp morning commute, more rain on Wednesday morning!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early morning showers have dampened roads around I-95 and the coast ahead of our morning commute.

Light showers are moving north this morning, dampening roads for our commute. pic.twitter.com/pO1XyJIYdG — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 21, 2023

These light showers will stick around through sunrise. A warm front is lifting north, making today a warmer day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect breezy conditions as well today with wind gusts near 25 miles per hour this afternoon.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A cold front approaches us Wednesday morning, this presents our next best chance of widespread rain. We will be dealing with wet roads on one of the busiest travel mornings of the year. There is a low-end risk for some lightning and breezy conditions as well, especially for our western communities. Give yourself extra time to get where you need to be!

First Alert: Plan on rain Wednesday morning. This could slow down traffic on one of the busiest travel days of the year! pic.twitter.com/O86Hf5o0H2 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 21, 2023

Drier weather builds in during the afternoon after the cold front pushes offshore. Temperatures will be cooler in the afternoon with highs near 70 with a westerly wind. Cooler air filters in overnight into Thursday!

Fall-like weather finally returns Thanksgiving morning with lows in the 40s! If you are traveling on Thanksgiving, it will be drier and much cooler. After our cool morning, temperatures will only reach this mid 60s Thursday afternoon, enjoy!

If you are doing any Black Friday shopping, you’ll want a jacket for the morning! Temperatures will start out near 50 degrees with upper 40s around for our inland areas. There will be a slight chance of rain closer to the coast with highs only in the lower 60s. Temperatures hold in the mid 60s for highs this weekend!

Tropical update:

There’s a 10% chance for development in the Caribbean, but this system will drift west and not impact our area.

In the Atlantic, there is a 50% chance of development assigned to a non-tropical low, this system will remain over open water.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

