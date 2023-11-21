December Nights and Holiday Lights begins this Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 12th annual December Nights and Holiday Lights event at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens begins this Friday, Nov. 24.

This year’s event covers more than five acres. According to the event organizers, newly created themes include Once Upon a Time (with a real fire breathing dragon), Octopus’s Garden and Carnival of Color.

Santa Claus will also be visiting each night of Holiday Lights. Event nights are on select nights from Black Friday through Saturday, Dec. 23.

The staff and volunteers at UGA’s Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens spend all year planning, designing and installing December Nights and Holiday Lights. All proceeds from the event support the operation of the gardens.

Tickets went on sale Oct. 6 and can be purchased here.

