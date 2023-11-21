Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

December Nights and Holiday Lights begins this Friday

(source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 12th annual December Nights and Holiday Lights event at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens begins this Friday, Nov. 24.

This year’s event covers more than five acres. According to the event organizers, newly created themes include Once Upon a Time (with a real fire breathing dragon), Octopus’s Garden and Carnival of Color.

Santa Claus will also be visiting each night of Holiday Lights. Event nights are on select nights from Black Friday through Saturday, Dec. 23.

The staff and volunteers at UGA’s Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens spend all year planning, designing and installing December Nights and Holiday Lights. All proceeds from the event support the operation of the gardens.

Tickets went on sale Oct. 6 and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Possible debris found from missing fishing boat
Guyton man killed in crash on Hwy 30
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Fire at business blocked lanes of Hwy 301 for hours

Latest News

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Remembering Rosalynn: Community remembers impact of former First Lady
Pooler holds annual Christmas tree lighting
‘The holiday spirit is alive:’ Pooler holds annual Christmas tree lighting
Christmas Made in the South
Christmas Made in the South hosts final day at Savannah Convention Center
THE News at 11 - Sunday
Christmas Made in the South hosts final day at Savannah Convention Center