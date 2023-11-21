Doctor shares safe carving techniques for your Thanksgiving turkey

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s estimated tens of thousands of people get hurt over the Thanksgiving holiday every year.

Traffic accidents, house fires and cooking injuries. That includes carving the turkey.

A Coastal Carolina Hospital emergency doctor shared some Turkey cutting tips.

Every year, the emergency room at Coastal Carolina Hospital sees people come in with kitchen-related injuries around Thanksgiving time.

“Safety in the kitchen begins with making sure that you have a fully cooked turkey. So, we have our fully cooked and prepared turkey here, it’s reached an internal temperature of 170 degrees Fahrenheit, so we know that this turkey is fully cooked and safe to serve to our guests,” Emergency Physician Dr. Andrew Krieger said.

After the turkey is cooked, Dr. Krieger said to wait at least half an hour before carving. Not only will this trap the juices inside for better flavor, but it will lower the risk of the turkey sliding around while you cut.

When cutting, make sure to keep your bird on a steady surface, and use a sharp or electric knife. Dull knives make cutting the turkey harder, and accidentally cutting yourself easier.

Dr. Krieger brought his own sharp knives to show how to carve safely.

“When we’re carving our turkey, I like to start by removing the drumsticks first. So, when we take our knife, we’re going to easily slide it, and it should just easily cut within those natural joint spaces. Next, I’m going to move to the breast meat, and I’m going to try to separate this breast meat from the bone, sliding my knife along the meat… taking our time,” Dr. Krieger said.

While Dr. Krieger makes it look easy, I didn’t look nearly as graceful while trying to carve, which brings up Dr. Krieger’s next tip.

“It’s never bad to ask for help,” he said.

Dr. Krieger said if you don’t feel up to the task, there’s no shame in asking. He said this especially comes into play if you celebrate with alcohol. On another important note, kids should not be a part of the cutting process.

Hopefully with those safety tips from Dr. Krieger, you can keep your holiday festive, and your fingers out of the emergency room.

