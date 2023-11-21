Sky Cams
Georgia State Patrol shares tips ahead of busy travel day

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(Georgia State Patrol)
By Ethan Stamm
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A warning from troopers if you’re on the road Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest of the year for them.

“You’ll see our blue lights on the side of the road, maybe that’ll be a reminder for you. Maybe [I] need to pay a little more attention to how I’m driving,”

GSP is planning for more traffic and added safety concerns as drivers travel for the holidays these next few days.

“You’re going to see a tremendous amount more violations than you’d normally see on a regular day,” Sgt. Rodney Rozier said.

“We see increased speeds during this time. Things as simple as following too closely on the Interstate,” Capt. Christopher Rodewolt said.

Troopers stress that you stay aware of others driving, too.

“The most important thing you can do is watch out for the other driver, right? You cannot predict what somebody else is going to do,” Capt. Rodewolt said.

After you’ve made it to wherever you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, troopers want you to also keep these tips in mind for the drive back.

