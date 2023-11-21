Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

HHI Airport director provides tips ahead of expected busy travel period

FILE PHOTO - Hilton Head Island Airport.
FILE PHOTO - Hilton Head Island Airport.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The FAA expects nearly 4.7 million people to fly to their Thanksgiving destination this week, crowding airports around the country and in the Lowcountry.

If you’re traveling through one of the Savannah area’s airports over the next few days, chances are security lines could be long. Because of that, airport leaders say it’s important to be one step ahead of all possibilities.

“Just pre-plan, you know, think ahead. And then arrive a little bit earlier than you think you need to because in the worst-case scenario you can get a newspaper and a coffee and just relax for a while,” Hilton Head Island Airport Director Jon Rembold said.

He said simple things like keeping your photo id and boarding pass ready will help lines go more smoothly but emphasizes that busy travel days like the ones upcoming are more stressful at airports bigger than the one he looks over here on Hilton Head.

“We’re not going to be as crowded as some of the other airports for sure. If you’re flying out of here still show up about 90 minutes early, it’s just good practice to do that,” Rembold said.

While you can control when you arrive, Rembold knows no one can control the weather. He says rain is not cause for concern though, as the warm temperatures in the Lowcountry will keep the water from freezing and becoming a threat.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Possible debris found from missing fishing boat
Guyton man killed in crash on Hwy 30
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Fire at business blocked lanes of Hwy 301 for hours

Latest News

Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive yellow-legged hornet found in South Carolina
Why are younger people more likely to be scammed this holiday season?
1 dead, others injured after vehicles hydroplane on I-16
FILE PHOTO
Port Royal Police investigating shooting at apartment complex