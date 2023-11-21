Sky Cams
Invasive yellow-legged hornet found in South Carolina

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Clemson University officials confirm an invasive yellow-legged hornet was found in Jasper County.

They say the hornet was captured on Nov. 9. They got it confirmed a week later by the USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection service that it was an invasive hornet.

Clemson officials say this is the first known hornet in South Carolina after they were reported being seen and captured in the Savannah area back in August.

Officials say the hornet can threaten honeybee production, native pollinators and the agricultural industry.

You are interested in more about invasive species in Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, please click here to see WTOC’s Digital Series - “Not From Around Here.”

