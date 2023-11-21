Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Jerseys released for upcoming ECHL All-Star game in Savannah

(Savannah Ghost Pirates)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates unveiling their jerseys, or sweaters, for the upcoming All-Star Classic.

Since the Ghost Pirates are hosting the game, they’ll take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing other teams in the league.

The ECHL All-Stars will wear white jerseys with the All-Star Classic logo, while the Ghost Pirates will wear a black with an outline of the state of Georgia and the letters SAV.

Here's your first look at the jerseys for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream Aerospace...

Posted by Savannah Ghost Pirates on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

The first two periods will be 5-on-5 while the final period will be 3-on-3.

There will be skill events between periods which will count as a goal for the winning players’ team.

All-Star players will be announced in January.

The game is happening Monday, January 15.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Possible debris found from missing fishing boat
Guyton man killed in crash on Hwy 30
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Fire at business blocked lanes of Hwy 301 for hours

Latest News

The End Zone
The End Zone: High school football playoff scores
THE News at 11
LaGrange vs Benedictine
THE News at 11
Pelham vs Bryan County
THE News at 11
Thomasville vs Calvary