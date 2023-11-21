Lowcountry fire stations helping collect letters to Santa

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - When it comes to getting those gifts under the tree, Burton Fire is here to help.

They’re once again partnering with the Sheldon Fire District to get your child’s Christmas letter to Santa. Both fire stations have Santa Mailboxes up right now.

The new additions went up Tuesday and will stay up for your family until Dec. 17. Both districts have them in plain sight out in front of their stations.

“We have it on good report that if children leave their mail in our mailboxes, Santa will actually write them back. So, we’re running, again, some departments are starting today, some starting throughout this week and into next. Reach out to your local fire department to find out when they start. And we’re all trying to wrap this program up - Santa tells us by December 17th so he has time to respond to those letters, as well as prepare for his big ride on Christmas eve,” firefighter Lee Levesque said.

Make sure Santa will be able to read your name and address so you can get his personal reply by Christmas.

Many fire departments throughout Beaufort County are helping collect Santa’s mail this year, so check with your local one to drop off a letter.

