Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Lowcountry fire stations helping collect letters to Santa

*
*(WTOC)
By Michaela Romero
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - When it comes to getting those gifts under the tree, Burton Fire is here to help.

They’re once again partnering with the Sheldon Fire District to get your child’s Christmas letter to Santa. Both fire stations have Santa Mailboxes up right now.

The new additions went up Tuesday and will stay up for your family until Dec. 17. Both districts have them in plain sight out in front of their stations.

“We have it on good report that if children leave their mail in our mailboxes, Santa will actually write them back. So, we’re running, again, some departments are starting today, some starting throughout this week and into next. Reach out to your local fire department to find out when they start. And we’re all trying to wrap this program up - Santa tells us by December 17th so he has time to respond to those letters, as well as prepare for his big ride on Christmas eve,” firefighter Lee Levesque said.

Make sure Santa will be able to read your name and address so you can get his personal reply by Christmas.

Many fire departments throughout Beaufort County are helping collect Santa’s mail this year, so check with your local one to drop off a letter.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Possible debris found from missing fishing boat
Guyton man killed in crash on Hwy 30
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Fire at business blocked lanes of Hwy 301 for hours

Latest News

Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit expanding services to Port Wentworth
December Nights and Holiday Lights begins this Friday
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Remembering Rosalynn: Community remembers impact of former First Lady
Pooler holds annual Christmas tree lighting
‘The holiday spirit is alive:’ Pooler holds annual Christmas tree lighting