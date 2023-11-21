Sky Cams
New executive director of The Davenport House shares more about new exhibit

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s oldest landmarks is taking a new look at its own history.

Just two weeks ago, The Davenport House Museum introduced its new Urban Enslaved Exhibit.

Danielle Hodes is the new executive director of the Davenport House. She joined Morning Break to share a look at the exhibit that tells the story of the enslaved workers who lived at the Davenport House with the family who owned the home.

