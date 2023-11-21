Sky Cams
Port Royal Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(PxHere | WXIX)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - Police officers in Port Royal investigate a shooting that sent a 23-year-old to the hospital.

Port Royal Police say they found the man in the parking lot of Abberly Pointe Apartments. He had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in Beaufort before being flown to Charleston.

Investigators believe the man heard his car starting and rushed to confront people driving away in it.

They say that’s when he was shot.

They think the suspects drove away from the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Police are asking for any videos or information people may have about this case.

