Savannah church, funeral home hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah church giving back to the community in the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Saint Phillips AME church in Savannah teamed up with Adams Funeral Services to host Thankful Turkey Tuesday.

They handed out 100 turkeys as well as side dishes to community members in need of a hot meal. The church’s pastor says its amazing feeling being able to help these families out.

“We are wanting to serve the community. The bible tells us we ought to look out for the least of these so today this is how we are going to do that. By giving out turkeys as well as the fixings and trimmings,” Pastor C.J. Holliman said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.