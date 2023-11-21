Savannah city leaders discuss next year’s legislative priorities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders in the City of Savannah met Tuesday for a workshop to discuss the 2024 State Legislative Agenda.

The City Council held a strong focus on affordable housing and homelessness.

The meeting started with a review of 2023′s legislative agenda. Of these 10 adopted items, eight were introduced to the legislative session and three were signed into law - the Hotel/Motel Tac, City Council Term Limits and Public Private Lease Agreements.

The draft for 2024′s legislative items includes things like tort reform, unclaimed confiscated weapons and housing.

“The hold of this is centered around what is a national conversation and that is a shortage of housing,” Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz said.

“We can build upon the momentum we achieved last year with our highest priority focus, which is housing,” Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

Of the listed priorities, several deal with affordable housing, homelessness property taxes and rent regulation.

For example, officials say the Urban Residential Financial Authority would issue housing Opportunity Bonds to support housing activities that would lower the development cost of housing.

Then there is the ask to waive development impact fees, which Shabazz says would be great for her district, District 5.

“Development is happening. This is really going to help people who are looking to build workforce and affordable housing,” Shabazz said.

Mayor Van Johnson said he’s a part of a study committee of leaders statewide that has conversations around affordable housing and how the state can help.

“Apparently the state wants to take a significant move on affordable housing. I’ve used that as an opportunity to talk about rent stabilization as a way to prevent people from being pushed out in the first place,” Johnson said.

