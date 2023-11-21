Why are younger people more likely to be scammed this holiday season?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you set out to find the best deals this holiday season, Tom Stephens, from the Better Business Bureau, is raising red flags.

“The 18-24 age group gets scammed more than anybody,” said Stephens.

According to the FBI, 12,000 Americans reported losing money during last year’s holiday shopping season.

The most common scams include social media posts offering gift cards, online surveys designed to steal personal information, and fake messages advertising hard to find items.

Stephens says because younger people grew up with the internet, they are more likely to fall for the scams.

“Make sure the site is secure, look for a padlock in the search bar,” said Stephens.

Older individuals are also being scammed. Stephens says they don’t fall for them often, but when they do, they lose more.

Right now, a scam impersonating Amazon has people concerned. Scammers are pretending to be the company and sending emails with links saying your account will be suspended or put on hold.

They’re trying to trick people into giving up login credentials or payment information.

Some prime members are even getting fake texts, calls and emails claiming there’s a membership issue that requires payment or bank information.

If you come across or scam or are a victim of a scam, contact your local police department and the BBB.

