Broughton St. prepares for annual Christmas tree lighting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Savannah will be looking a little brighter soon.

That’s after crews started setting up the annual holiday tree on Broughton Street Wednesday.

It’s a sight that brings many tourists and locals to the area each year.

Although it may not look like much, soon it will be a 40-foot decorated tree.

“This is our Rockefeller Center right here,” said Eric Konig, brand ambassador for Toast.

Eric Konig works at Toast, which is right across the street from where the tree is set up.

“This is an absolute great attraction for us to bring us business and we really appreciate what the city’s been doing for us.”

He says with the tree being so close to Toast’s storefront, it will bring lots of foot traffic to the area which will likely lead to more customers.

The Gift Shoppe by Polka Dots is located just down the street from the tree... and workers there say they see a similar affect.

“Savannah is a very touristy city just in general, but this time of year definitely brings a lot more people and, you know, they just enjoy walking the streets and doing Christmas shopping here downtown,” said Emma Lecompte, The Gift Shoppe by Polka Dots.

Lecompte says she sees lots of new faces during the holiday season.

“I definitely think that, they’re more inclined to come here because, you know, they get to see the tree, but also look in all these cute shops along the way.”

And of the people that come into the store, she notices the affect the holiday spirit can have on them.

“More smiling faces, like everyone just seems to be in just a better mood when they come in here.”

With all the additional people in the area to see the tree, Lecompte says it helps her to build connections with customers she normally wouldn’t have.

“It’s just the season of giving and these people come in here looking for things for the people that they love, and they want to talk about those people. And so, giving them the opportunity to do that, just definitely makes them form a connection to this place.”

The annual tree lighting will be on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and it’s open to everybody.

