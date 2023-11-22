Bulloch Co. Senior Center gets visit from local painist

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like the holiday’s at the Bulloch County senior center.

The center had pianist Don Bennett, play for seniors there.

Bennett is known around local piano bars in our area. He volunteered to play for free.

And Bennett’s nephew, who is a member of the Action Pack center, helped put the event together.

“Just want to let the seniors know and the community know they’re not forgotten. And it’s just a fine eye-deer. Letting them know they are appreciated,” said Joseph Hyatt.

“Some of them don’t leave home frequently and when they do they are just coming to the center so being able to give them an opportunity to experience the type of music they’ve never done before they wouldn’t be able to get up and go out to a piano bar to listen to is really impact full,” said Alicia Dickerson.

