Clemson to increase traps after invasive yellow-legged hornet found in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The invasive yellow-legged hornet has been sighted in Jasper County.

So far here in southeast Georgia, five hornet nests have been destroyed, but no nests have been discovered in South Carolina.

Clemson University officials announced that a yellow-legged hornet was captured near the state line in Jasper County earlier this month. So far, it’s the only confirmed sighting in South Carolina, but Clemson’s Department of Plant Industry is keeping a close eye on the situation.

The Department of Plant Industry’s assistant director said that it will be difficult to figure out how the hornet crossed the state line. Concerns about the hornet in South Carolina are the same as those in Georgia.

The hornet is not a direct threat to humans, but they are a threat to the agriculture industry since the invasive species eats pollinators like honeybees.

Clemson’s Department of Plant Industry is planning to increase the number of traps in the Lowcountry during the winter, which is when the hornets are less active.

“Until this detection, we were optimistic that Georgia had caught it really early, and that there were no nests on our side. Now there’s the real possibility of a nest on our side of the border. So we’re going to move from 15 traps to about 40 or 50 traps just in a real small area, where we got that detection,” said Assistant Director Steven Long, Department of Plant Industry at Clemson University.

Steven Long says Clemson has a web portal where you can report sightings in South Carolina.

