First Alert: Damp Wednesday morning for travelers!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

A cold front is moving through this morning, this presents our next best chance of rain. There is a low-end risk for some lightning and breezy conditions as well, especially for our western communities. Be careful on the damp roads on the busiest travel day of the year, especially during the first part of the day.

Temperatures will be warmest in the morning at around 70 degrees. It’ll cool down this afternoon and dry out! The wind will gust from 20 to 25 miles per hour through the day, calming down this evening.

Cooler and drier weather arrives on Thanksgiving with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

We could see a slight chance of rain return on Friday, but it shouldn’t impact your shopping on Black Friday.

Temperatures hold in the mid 60s for highs this coming weekend with highs in the mid 60s! This will be a great weekend to set out those Christmas decorations

Tropical update:

In the Atlantic, there is a 50% chance of development assigned to a non-tropical low, this system will remain over open water as it moves east.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

