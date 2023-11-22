First Alert: Damp Wednesday morning for travelers!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Showers will continue increasing in coverage toward the coast this morning. Give yourself extra time if you are about to hit the road! pic.twitter.com/OdPnnVmoCu — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 22, 2023

A cold front is moving through this morning, this presents our next best chance of rain. There is a low-end risk for some lightning and breezy conditions as well, especially for our western communities. Be careful on the damp roads on the busiest travel day of the year, especially during the first part of the day.

Showers are moving through this morning with a cold front! Temperatures will then cool a bit heading into the evening. pic.twitter.com/JzYVr8TaFD — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 22, 2023

Temperatures will be warmest in the morning at around 70 degrees. It’ll cool down this afternoon and dry out! The wind will gust from 20 to 25 miles per hour through the day, calming down this evening.

Cooler and drier weather arrives on Thanksgiving with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Cooler temperatures return Thanksgiving morning! pic.twitter.com/B1YdH9zTyf — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 21, 2023

We could see a slight chance of rain return on Friday, but it shouldn’t impact your shopping on Black Friday.

Temperatures hold in the mid 60s for highs this coming weekend with highs in the mid 60s! This will be a great weekend to set out those Christmas decorations

Tropical update:

In the Atlantic, there is a 50% chance of development assigned to a non-tropical low, this system will remain over open water as it moves east.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

