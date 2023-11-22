Hunter Army Airfield holds Thanksgiving meal for soldiers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield held their annual Thanksgiving meal Wednesday.

“We don’t want anyone to flop on this day. We want everyone to really come together, honestly.”

Soldiers of all ranks showed up in droves for the early Thanksgiving meal.

For them, it’s been all about giving back.

“It’s a tradition. I’ve seen it in my short time in the army. Throughout my time the trade off, as well as— In Garrison, we made sure that the leaders come and serve those soldiers and give thanks to them. Without them, none of this is possible,” said Lt. Mark Davis.

Commanding officers saying Wednesday is their turn to serve their troops.

“It’s something that all leaders look forward to. Is being able to give back the soldiers as much as they give to us every day. And it’s a small way for us to show really a token of appreciation and how much we appreciate the hard work and dedication they give us.”

“It means quite a bit to be able to take the time and serve the soldiers. Our soldiers don’t always get to go home for the holidays, because they either live too far away or they have requirements to keep training.. So we get a chance to come here and serve them and feed them, which is a tremendous honor for us,” said Cmdr. Bob Cuthbertson.

Soldiers appreciating more than the meal, but also the camaraderie.

“A lot of lower ranks like myself can look at a higher up, and, you know, hesitate... but it’s nice to know that we’re all just human,” said Pvt. Matthew Gonzalez.

The Thanksgiving meals made for the troops were also enjoyed by their families who came out to visit them.

