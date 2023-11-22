Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Hunter Army Airfield holds Thanksgiving meal for soldiers

By Ethan Stamm
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield held their annual Thanksgiving meal Wednesday.

“We don’t want anyone to flop on this day. We want everyone to really come together, honestly.”

Soldiers of all ranks showed up in droves for the early Thanksgiving meal.

For them, it’s been all about giving back.

“It’s a tradition. I’ve seen it in my short time in the army. Throughout my time the trade off, as well as— In Garrison, we made sure that the leaders come and serve those soldiers and give thanks to them. Without them, none of this is possible,” said Lt. Mark Davis.

Commanding officers saying Wednesday is their turn to serve their troops.

“It’s something that all leaders look forward to. Is being able to give back the soldiers as much as they give to us every day. And it’s a small way for us to show really a token of appreciation and how much we appreciate the hard work and dedication they give us.”

“It means quite a bit to be able to take the time and serve the soldiers. Our soldiers don’t always get to go home for the holidays, because they either live too far away or they have requirements to keep training.. So we get a chance to come here and serve them and feed them, which is a tremendous honor for us,” said Cmdr. Bob Cuthbertson.

Soldiers appreciating more than the meal, but also the camaraderie.

“A lot of lower ranks like myself can look at a higher up, and, you know, hesitate... but it’s nice to know that we’re all just human,” said Pvt. Matthew Gonzalez.

The Thanksgiving meals made for the troops were also enjoyed by their families who came out to visit them.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, others injured after vehicles hydroplane on I-16
Steven Lee Henry
Suspect arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in Appling County
18-year-old found dead in car after officers respond to shots-fired call
Guyton man killed in crash on Hwy 30
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside

Latest News

Top Teacher: Chalisa Moore
Top Teacher: Chalisa Moore
Protecting your car from break-ins due to social media trend
Protecting your car from break-ins due to social media trend
Top Teacher: Chalisa Moore