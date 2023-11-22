Jamie Ertle’s Thanksgiving WX Forecast 11-22-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The rain is over, the sun is beginning to shine and the cold front is just off shore! A colder air mass within High pressure will start building building in and be in control for the most part; however we do have a chance of some showers after Thanksgiving.

I hope you enjoy a chilly start to the holiday with temperatures in the upper 30s for cities like Hampton and Statesboro and Newington, low middle 40s as you get closer to the coast. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies and clouds will increase throughout the day, highs just above 60° and a light northly breeze.

Friday will be cloudy to mostly cloudy all day with morning lows near 50° in Savannah and upper 40s west of I-95. An area of low pressure will move across the Gulf and near the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Right now the rain chances are 20-30% with highs again the low 60s.

Saturday looks great and with mostly sunny skies 47/65.

Sunday morning temperatures dip again into the upper 30s inland and 44° in Savannah; we start the day with mostly sunny skies and then clouds increase through the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs will be in the middle 60s away from the beaches.

High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average for this time of year, which is normally about 69°.

MARINE: Tonight...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10pm; NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30kt, seas 4 to 6 ft. Thanksgiving Thursday...NE winds 10 to 15 kt diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon; seas 2 to 3 ft. Friday...N winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 ft; chance of showers in the morning. Saturday...NE winds 15 to 20 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

