Local church spreads holiday cheer by paying for groceries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is tomorrow and many of us have a lot to be thankful for. For some in Savannah, you may end up being thankful for having some of your last-minute groceries paid for. Our Michaela is at a grocery store where one church is trying to lift spirits just in time for the holidays.

On Wednesday, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will host Groceries on God at Red and White in Savannah on Ogeechee Road.

Starting at noon several volunteers from the church will help people pay for their groceries.

Pastor Charles Roberson says this is the 4th year they have done this and invite the community to come out.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.