Protecting your car from break-ins due to social media trend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crime made popular by social media has made its way to Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department warning the community about the viral “Kia challenge.”

Police say in less than five minutes, thieves can hotwire certain cars using a simple USB cord.

One Savannah man says thieves tried to steal his Kia Soul just last month.

“It looked as though some wild animal had gotten in and had just ripped it apart,” said Ross Matthews.

Only it wasn’t a wild animal that broke into Ross’s Kia Soul back in October...

“The whole thing’s just completely destroyed,” said Matthews.

…it was a thief!

“The control surfaces, the windshield wipers, cruise control, everything just hanging on by a thread,” said Matthews.

Damage, police say, is consistent with a social media-fueled theft spree targeting mainly Kia’s and Hyundai’s across the country.

“It was pretty disheartening.”

USB-hotwiring - a crime challenge that originated on TikTok has since exploded over the past couple of years…

“Mainly juveniles, kids are doing this,” said Corporal Flynn with the Savannah Police Department.

...and has now trickled down to Savannah.

In just a few minutes, police say a criminal can break into a vehicle, tear open the steering column, and hook a simple USB cord up to the engine’s starter.

A software design flaw has made Kia’s and Hyundai’s easy targets.

Crime data from Savannah Police shows the number of Kia’s stolen more than doubled from 2021 when the challenge first started to 2022. The number of stolen Hyundai’s in Savannah is also steadily increasing.

“Less than half of them are successful—but the fact is now you have a damaged steering wheel column and sometimes folks can’t even drive their own cars away,” said Corporal Flynn.

Folks like Ross...

“Couldn’t start it, couldn’t drive it, couldn’t even put it into gear.”

…who now has to find a new way to get around town.

“I’m without a car for two months.”

In May, Hyundai Motors and Kia Corp forked over $200 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement involving 9 million Kia and Hyundai owners all around the country.

Both automakers announcing engine immobilizers are now standard in vehicles produced after November 2021.

The automakers also rolling out free software updates to fix the issue for some eligible vehicles.

But for customers like Ross, whose 2016 Kia Soul cannot accommodate that new software update - Kia offered him something more old school.

“I wasn’t too happy about it.”

...a club.

“Of course something is better than nothing but I was hoping they would cover the $500 deductible,” said Matthews. ”They just took one of these pieces of concrete and just sent it through the window.”

Still picking up the pieces from his ordeal…as well as some new habits for the future.

“I’m going to park the car in the front if I have space because everyone has a ring camera. There’s a lot more foot traffic there’s more people out in general who can see something like that and step in and do something.”

If you own a Kia or Hyundai that cannot accommodate the updated software, both automakers announced they have given out hundreds of thousands of steering wheel locks to law enforcement agencies all across the country, including the Savannah Police Department.

You can pick one up there for free.

It may seem old-school, but police say clubs are still one of the best ways to protect any car from being stolen!

If you own a Kia or Hyundai and have questions, call your local dealership to make sure your car is protected with the most up-to-date security features for your specific year and model.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.