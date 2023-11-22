Savannah/Hilton Head Airport sees one of the busiest travel days of the year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Thanksgiving Thursday, airport officials at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport say Wednesday is set to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Folks with the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport say Wednesday is definitely the busiest day here of the week.

If you still have a flight to catch Wednesday night, here’s a few tips from airport officials.

First, plan for parking to take longer than normal.

As this is the biggest travel day of the week, many of the lots are filling up so it may take a while to find a spot.

Second, although some of you may think it’s common sense, officials do recommend that you double check your bags before leaving the house to make sure there’s nothing in them that shouldn’t be... like a weapon as simple as a pocketknife or liquids three ounces or more.

That will help save you some time when going through security.

Lastly, plan on getting here with plenty of time.

“Make sure you plan on, if you’re checking a bag, there might be lines at the ticket counter as well. That’s just going to delay you getting through security. We suggest that when you get here, get your bag checked. Go on through security. You know, don’t take the chance of a rush coming in and then you get caught up, you know in a longer line than you would have,” said Lori Lynah, Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

Lynah says the best thing you can do if you still have a flight out of here Wednesday night is to be sure to keep checking in with your airline either online or on the app to track your flights in case of any unexpected delays or cancellations.

