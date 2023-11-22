Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Stores stock up for last minute shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This time Thursday many people will be ready to sit down for a Thanksgiving meal, but before then you have to make sure you have all the ingredients.

For some, last minute grocery shopping is as much of a tradition as the turkey itself... bringing high demand to grocery stores in our area. At Brighter Day Natural Foods Market near Forsyth Park in Savannah, workers say they’ve been getting calls for a few days from folks asking about their stock of specific Thanksgiving items.

We asked them how they keep popular seasonal items in stock through the holiday rush.

“We kind of look at what our volume was last year, also we have to look at the availability from our distributors of what we can get but we know that it basically increases from year to year so we can add on a few more,” said Karen Collins, Brighter Day Natural Foods Market.

Brighter Day tells us they will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, for those truly last minute Thanksgiving needs.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, others injured after vehicles hydroplane on I-16
Steven Lee Henry
Suspect arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in Appling County
18-year-old found dead in car after officers respond to shots-fired call
Guyton man killed in crash on Hwy 30
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside
Savannah Christmas Market returns to Plant Riverside

Latest News

South Carolina welcome center
Travelers hit the road in South Carolina ahead of Thanksgiving
Broughton St. prepares for annual Christmas tree lighting
Broughton St. prepares for annual Christmas tree lighting
THE News at 4
Stores stock up for last minute shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving
*
Savannah/Hilton Head Airport sees one of the busiest travel days of the year