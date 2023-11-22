Stores stock up for last minute shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This time Thursday many people will be ready to sit down for a Thanksgiving meal, but before then you have to make sure you have all the ingredients.

For some, last minute grocery shopping is as much of a tradition as the turkey itself... bringing high demand to grocery stores in our area. At Brighter Day Natural Foods Market near Forsyth Park in Savannah, workers say they’ve been getting calls for a few days from folks asking about their stock of specific Thanksgiving items.

We asked them how they keep popular seasonal items in stock through the holiday rush.

“We kind of look at what our volume was last year, also we have to look at the availability from our distributors of what we can get but we know that it basically increases from year to year so we can add on a few more,” said Karen Collins, Brighter Day Natural Foods Market.

Brighter Day tells us they will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, for those truly last minute Thanksgiving needs.

